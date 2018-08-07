Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $164.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $182.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $640.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.75 million to $704.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $664.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $630.33 million to $754.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $29,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $105,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tahira K. Hira purchased 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $667,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $705,965. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express opened at $19.19 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

