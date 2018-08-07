Zacks: Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,301 shares of company stock worth $6,756,839. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 583,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded down $0.05, reaching $32.95, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

