Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,091. The firm has a market cap of $995.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $38,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $237,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

