Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $207,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 18.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $1.11, reaching $62.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,394. AGCO has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

