Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $299.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.40 million to $300.96 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In related news, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,268.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $97,482.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,672.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 505,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

