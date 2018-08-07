Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. USA Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. USA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in USA Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 785,778 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,341,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 242,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,187,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies opened at $14.70 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $891.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 0.62.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

