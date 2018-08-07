Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Oncomed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.78. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 324,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

