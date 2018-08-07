Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 133,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

