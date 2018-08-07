Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.64). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,686.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

IDRA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Idera Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.14, hitting $5.50, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 46,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,186. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 2,773,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $2,385,267.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,884,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. 20.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

