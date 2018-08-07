Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $55.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.69 million. Bancorp reported sales of $56.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.70 million to $214.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $227.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $232.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Bancorp opened at $9.96 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

