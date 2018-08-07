Zacks: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alphatec an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 23.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec opened at $2.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

