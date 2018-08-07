Zacks: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $12.12 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Algonquin Power & Utilities an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,409,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 177,972 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,213,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 579,810 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $494.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.