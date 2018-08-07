Zacks: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $12.12 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Algonquin Power & Utilities an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
NYSE AQN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $494.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
