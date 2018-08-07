Youngevity International (YGYI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Youngevity International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0187546731557 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Youngevity International traded up $0.30, hitting $4.63, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Youngevity International has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 97.18%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter.

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

