YouGov (YOU) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upped their price objective on YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 540 ($7.09) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on YouGov in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.75) price objective for the company.

YouGov opened at GBX 478 ($6.28) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 245.01 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.75).

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 8,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £38,768.46 ($50,937.41).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

