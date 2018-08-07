Yirendai (YRD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yirendai earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0099192183791 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 525,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,204. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $977.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 4.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YRD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

