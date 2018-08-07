Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp opened at $38.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 553.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $274,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $459,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $6,942,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis downgraded shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

