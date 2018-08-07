Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold opened at $3.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.82. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.05 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.