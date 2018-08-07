Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Xylem by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

