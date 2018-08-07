XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.04.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of XPO Logistics traded up $1.01, reaching $101.43, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.