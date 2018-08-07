Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5431790100244 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,750. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 9,872.67%. research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

