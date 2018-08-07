Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Lakeland Bancorp opened at $19.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $932.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

