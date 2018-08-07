Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys New Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Irhythm Technologies opened at $84.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $90.40.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $1,219,799.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $5,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,146 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,414 shares of company stock worth $7,745,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

