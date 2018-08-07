Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $301,481,493.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor opened at $37.50 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -1.21. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

