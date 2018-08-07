Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, thefly.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.38, hitting $60.78, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 574,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $66.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.