Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, thefly.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.38, hitting $60.78, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 574,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

