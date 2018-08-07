WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Shares of WVS Financial opened at $16.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. WVS Financial has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 20.43%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

