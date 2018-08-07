Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 13,781 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

NYSE VMW opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,058,971.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

