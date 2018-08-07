Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 722.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,685,000 after acquiring an additional 938,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,350,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,671,000 after buying an additional 450,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Msci by 167.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $24,945,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 188.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 144,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 111.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “$171.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

