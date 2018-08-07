Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at $41.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.