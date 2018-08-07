Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

