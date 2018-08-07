Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth about $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth about $7,566,000.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $83.82 on Monday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Worldpay’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.