World Acceptance (WRLD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. World Acceptance earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.3294124337956 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,814. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 13.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

