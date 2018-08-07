Workspace Group plc (WKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.17 ($13.53).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.53) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,073 ($13.89) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 748 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.47).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 36.80 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.40 ($0.47) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Workspace Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 201.14%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a GBX 18.55 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.84. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Christopher Pieroni sold 16,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £174,053.49 ($225,311.96). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.12), for a total value of £163,650 ($211,844.66).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.