Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wood & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,619. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $870,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,539,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,228. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 105.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.3% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.