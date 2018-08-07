Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Earns Hold Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

“We believe that Chaco was best positioned to capitalize on the favorable environment, and, to a lesser extent, Merrell should’ve seen some benefit as well. The opposite may have been true for Sperry, and sandal demand may have come at the expense of boat shoes.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NYSE:WWW opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,605,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,854 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,604,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $14,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,369.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 456,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,438,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,487,000 after acquiring an additional 406,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

