WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR traded down $0.03, reaching $16.99, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

