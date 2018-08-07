Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 13.54%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

