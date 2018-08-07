Winding Tree (LIF) One Day Volume Tops $334.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $334.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015101 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00373659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00194801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000187 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,008,666 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

