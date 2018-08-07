Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $257,300,000 after acquiring an additional 957,144 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,691,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.46.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,288,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $4,131,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,153,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,245,202.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,857 shares of company stock worth $25,732,157. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple opened at $209.07 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

