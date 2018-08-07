Willingdon Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 1.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball traded up $0.38, reaching $41.83, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 16,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,461. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

