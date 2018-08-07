Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7,542.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000.

In related news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma opened at $57.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

