William Lyon Homes (WLH) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. William Lyon Homes earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.336770248355 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of William Lyon Homes traded up $0.62, hitting $20.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 427,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,482. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

