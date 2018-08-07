William Hill (WMH) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

William Hill (LON:WMH) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 286 ($3.70) price objective on the gambling company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 265 ($3.43). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMH. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.75) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325.80 ($4.22).

William Hill opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.50) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 239.10 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.47).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.73%.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

