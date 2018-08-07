William Blair Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HOLX stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Hologic by 41.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $6,837,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

