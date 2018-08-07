William Blair Comments on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ultimate Software Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Furby forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “$293.94” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “$291.92” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.10.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group opened at $283.93 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.75, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.