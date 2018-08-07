Wild Crypto (WILD) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Wild Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Crypto has a total market capitalization of $270,488.00 and $167.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00383370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00192038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

