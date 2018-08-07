Whirlpool (WHR) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Press coverage about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7318573424785 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $122.81 and a 1-year high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.