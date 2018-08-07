Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 30,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,777. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 134,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

