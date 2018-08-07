Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 21.15%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust traded up $0.09, reaching $5.03, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,603. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.