Weyco Group (WEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Shares of WEYS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $354.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, COO John W. Florsheim sold 26,051 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $952,685.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 672,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,576,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Combs sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,010.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,077. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

