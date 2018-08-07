Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westamerica Bancorporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.26960916846 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,086. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,750,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,771.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

